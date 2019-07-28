|
|
Patricia Ann Readman Hamrick
Pensacola, FL - Patricia Ann Hamrick, 88, passed away to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family under hospice care at Azalea Trace in Pensacola.
Pat was born on October 28, 1930, in Gulfport, MS, where she was raised as the youngest of four siblings. Following graduation from Gulfport High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in English. She later received a master's degree in education from Troy University, which served her well as a high school educator for 25 years at Woodham High School. During college, she met and fell in love with Mack Hamrick of Hickory, MS. They were married two weeks after her graduation in 1952, and soon relocated to Pensacola, FL, where in 1953 they started Hamrick Air Conditioning and Heating. They both loved to travel and enjoyed sports especially golf and Atlanta Braves baseball. For many years they loved working at their family farm in MS raising Charolais cattle. Later in life, she always enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pensacola for over 50 years where she attended weekly Bible studies and enjoyed singing with the "Singing Seniors." Her Christian faith was always a guiding light in her and her family's life. She and Mack raised three children, and the family has grown to nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She left a legacy to the family of unconditional love, support, honesty, integrity, and caring shown in how she always lived her life.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Burrell Mack Hamrick; parents, Peyton E. and Addie Simmons Readman; sister, Emerick Readman McElroy; brothers, Peyton E. Readman, Jr. and Samuel Norman Readman.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Hamrick (Lynne) of Raleigh, NC and Scott Hamrick (Liz) of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Kathie Winstead (James) of Hattiesburg, MS; grandchildren, Chris Hamrick (Kathryn) of Raleigh, NC, Kate White of Raleigh, NC, Clay Hamrick (Raquel) of Gainesville, FL, Keith Winstead (Kelley) of Laurel, MS, Anna Napier (Daniel) of Lafayette, LA, Leah West (Bailey) of Madison, MS, Emma Hamrick, Mack Hamrick, Jackson Hamrick all of Pensacola, FL; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Auditorium at Azalea Trace with Chaplain Jim Dietz officiating.
The family would like to thank Azalea Trace for a wonderful continuing care experience and Regency Hospice for their recent care of Pat Hamrick.
Memorials may be made to Spiritual Life Fund of Azalea Trace, Attn Spiritual Life Committee, 10100 Hillview Dr., Pensacola, FL 32514.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 28, 2019