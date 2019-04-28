Patricia Burgess Potts



New Smyrna Beach, FL - Patricia Burgess Potts, New Smyrna Beach, FL passed peacefully from this life to the next on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Patricia (Pat) was born on August 19, 1933 to Burl R. and Ervie Davis Burgess. She spent the first 20 years of her life in her childhood home at the corner of 12th Avenue and Brainerd Street, where her parents owned and ran Burgess Brothers Grocery. Patricia attended N.B. Cook Elementary, J.V. Clubbs Junior High, Pensacola High School (1951), and Pensacola Junior College (1953.) She received her undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University (1955) and her Masters degree from the University of South Alabama (1984.) Patricia served as an art teacher in the Escambia County School system, and as a curator for the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center.



She married James H. Potts (Jim) on January 14, 1956. They spent the next 63 years in loving partnership. Together, they raised four children. Pat enjoyed the arts, travel, spiritual studies, and gardening. In addition, she was a gifted homemaker who always created a beautiful environment for her family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Burl R. Burgess Jr.; sister, Mary Jo Burgess, and daughter-in-law, Trish Potts.



Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim, four children, Hal, Johanna (Greg,) Melissa (Tim) and Jay (Natalie); seven grandchildren: James (Vanessa), Andrew (Kendra), Bridgette (Channing), Kellye, Wes (Nikki), Matt, and Anya, and by two great-granddaughters: Vivian and Gianna.



A private family service is planned. Harper Morris Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the First Christian Church of Pensacola, 6031 Goodrich Drive, Pensacola, Florida, 32504. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary