Patricia Darlene Matthews
1974 - 2020
Patricia Darlene Matthews

Patricia Darlene Matthews, age 46, met her Lord and Savior Sunday August 9th, 2020 in Hallsville, Texas. Patty was born June 18, 1974 in Pensacola, Florida to Jerry Allan Jenkins and Linda Lee Schaff.

She married Daniel Matthews on July 13, 2006 and traveled across the country always by his side serving our country. Patty truly loved life and lived her everyday to its' fullest. She enjoyed being outside by a fire, floating down a river, or relaxing at the beach. After their retirement they settled home in east Texas where she enjoyed the simple country life with her family and her beloved fur babies Zeus, Sophie, Einstein, and Baby.

Her memory will be cherished by the love of her life, husband Daniel Matthews, sons, Shane Cropsey and Logan Matthews, granddaughter Mahala Cropsey, daughter Ashley Matthews, mother Linda Lee Schaff, brother Mike (Nikki)Tucker, brother David (Tami) Taylor, sister and best friend Lisa Floda, brother Mike Alves, brother Stevie Bittner, sister Cathy Bittner, Aunt Jeannie (Sam) Lucas, Uncle David (Laurie) Jenkins, mom and dad Gary and Lisa Tucker, sister Terri (Jeremy) Wade, brother Lee (Lesley) Tucker and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Patty was proceeded in death by her father Jerry Jenkins, grand parents Archie (Darlene) Jenkins, brothers Christopher Matthews and Shane Richardson.

Patty's family and closest friends will celebrate her life on Saturday August 22, 2020 in Pensacola.

Patty was an advocate of the American Heart Association because of her own heart condition. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association. Her family sincerely thanks you.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 21, 2020
We will love you forever Patty.

Dad and Mom
Lisa Tucker
Family
August 21, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
