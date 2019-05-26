Services
Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home - Freeport
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hatcher Cemetery
3 Hatcher Cemetery Road
Freeport, FL
More Obituaries for Patricia Gutierrez
Patricia Dugay Gutierrez Obituary
Patricia Dugay Gutierrez

Pensacola - Mrs. Patricia Dugay Gutierrez, age 72, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born December 1, 1946 to John and Lola Kent Dugay. Pat was a resident of Pensacola, FL.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Brenda Dugay Isaac. Pat was survived by her husband, Manuel Gutierrez, sons, James Anthony Melvin and James Buel Bates; grandchildren, Anthony Melvin, Ryan Bates and Kennedi Bates Bell; and great-granddaughter, Eliyah Bell.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hatcher Cemetery. 3 Hatcher Cemetery Road, Freeport, FL 32439.

Donations may be made, in her name to the American Cancer Association, 99 Eglin Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 26, 2019
