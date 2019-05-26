|
Patricia Dugay Gutierrez
Pensacola - Mrs. Patricia Dugay Gutierrez, age 72, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born December 1, 1946 to John and Lola Kent Dugay. Pat was a resident of Pensacola, FL.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Brenda Dugay Isaac. Pat was survived by her husband, Manuel Gutierrez, sons, James Anthony Melvin and James Buel Bates; grandchildren, Anthony Melvin, Ryan Bates and Kennedi Bates Bell; and great-granddaughter, Eliyah Bell.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hatcher Cemetery. 3 Hatcher Cemetery Road, Freeport, FL 32439.
Donations may be made, in her name to the American Cancer Association, 99 Eglin Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 26, 2019