Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Adkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elizabeth Adkinson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Elizabeth Adkinson Obituary
Patricia Elizabeth Adkinson

Gulf Breeze - Patricia Elizabeth Adkinson, 74, passed away at Solaris HealthCare assisted living on June 11, 2019. Patricia was born in Pensacola on December 24, 1944, and grew up in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She was the daughter of David L. Adkinson and Mary M. Adkinson. She was baptizd in and became a life-long member of First Baptist Church, Gulf Breeze, Florida. Patricia was predeceased by her father and is survived by her mother.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with burial in Bayview Memorial Park.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now