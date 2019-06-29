|
|
Patricia Elizabeth Adkinson
Gulf Breeze - Patricia Elizabeth Adkinson, 74, passed away at Solaris HealthCare assisted living on June 11, 2019. Patricia was born in Pensacola on December 24, 1944, and grew up in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She was the daughter of David L. Adkinson and Mary M. Adkinson. She was baptizd in and became a life-long member of First Baptist Church, Gulf Breeze, Florida. Patricia was predeceased by her father and is survived by her mother.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with burial in Bayview Memorial Park.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 29, 2019