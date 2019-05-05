|
|
Patricia L. Burney
Gulf Breeze - Patricia L. Burney, a long-time resident of Gulf Breeze, FL, left to be with her late husband, Frank Burney, on April 26, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born January 8, 1944 in Washington, D.C., she lived and played in Ocean City, Maryland until the late 1980's when she decided to call Gulf Breeze her home.
Patricia found joy in the Arts community, with past involvements in Gulf Breeze Arts and Quayside Art Gallery. She also enjoyed singing in the choir at the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.
Some would say her true passion was a table of steamed crabs and a frosty beverage shared amongst family and friends.
She is survived by her son Donald Luzader Jr. (Rosa Luzader); sisters Barbara Jones and Donna Engle; brother Robert Bradley, as well as extended family.
Patricia opted to donate herself to the greater good of medical sciences. The family will continue to celebrate her life.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 5, 2019