Patricia Sheridan Mckay, Beloved Educator and School Coordinator dies at 88



Oma once told me, "Life is a challenge." It is no exaggeration to say that she rose to them all.



Patricia Ann Sheridan was born in 1932 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Making her debut at two pounds, she defied the odds and thrived, going on to graduate from Mount Saint Vincent, and then obtained her master's degree from William and Mary. Patricia balanced teaching special education with raising five children; Kevin, Tunie, David, Trisha, and Mary Jo, and traveling the world as the army wife of a West Point Graduate.



Patricia's career ascended in the 1980's when she began working with Department of Defense Dependent Schools system. She educated at, and coordinated multiple schools in Pensacola, New York City, Germany, England, Bermuda, Italy, and Guam. Patricia had the remarkable ability to flourish within any environment and is beloved by former students and coworkers alike.



After retiring, Patricia volunteered at the USO office at Pensacola International Airport. She loved meeting soldiers and their families. She had impeccable style, and a profoundly good heart.



Patricia passed away September 12th at Visiting Nurse Hospice in East Northport, New York. She is survived by her only living child Mary Jo Mckay with whom she spent her last years, as well as five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.









