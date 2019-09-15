|
Patsy Ann Dyer Davidson
Pensacola - Patsy "Patty" Davidson of Pensacola, FL died Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was born and grew up in Ranger, WV but has made Pensacola home for the past 38 years.
In addition to her husband Gary, she is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Shelley) of Kennesaw, GA and Joseph (Stephanie) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Cole, Emma, Anna and Case; brothers, Ron (Terra) and Danny of Huntington, WV and sister, Betty Adkins of West Hamlin, WV.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00am Monday, September 16, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Youth Ministry or Service Committee.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019