Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Patsy Davidson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ann Dyer Davidson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ann Dyer Davidson Obituary
Patsy Ann Dyer Davidson

Pensacola - Patsy "Patty" Davidson of Pensacola, FL died Friday, August 30, 2019.

She was born and grew up in Ranger, WV but has made Pensacola home for the past 38 years.

In addition to her husband Gary, she is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Shelley) of Kennesaw, GA and Joseph (Stephanie) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Cole, Emma, Anna and Case; brothers, Ron (Terra) and Danny of Huntington, WV and sister, Betty Adkins of West Hamlin, WV.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00am Monday, September 16, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Youth Ministry or Service Committee.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now