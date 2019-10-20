|
|
Patsy Pippins Slater
Patsy Pippins Slater, born on July 22, 1951 in Atmore, Alabama, passed away on October 19, 2019. Patsy worked at Vanity Fair in Atmore for 19 years and Jo Ann's Fabrics for 12 years. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Patsy is preceeded in death by her first husband, Delbert Casady and father, Donwood Pippins. She is survived by 2 sons, Chris (Jessica) Slater and Scott (Natasha) Slater; step-son, Eric Slater; 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Madelyn, Skylar and Rae, and Gracie and Hunter; brothers, Doug (Tina) Pippins and David (Tammy) Pippins; sister, Cindy (Jonnie) Gibson; mother, Betty Pippins; numerous nieces and nephews that she loved very much; and sons from another mother, Lance Smith and Julian Knight.
Pallbearers will be Doug Pippins, David Pippins, Jordan Miller, Jonnie Gibson, Jr., Trevor Lassiter, Clay Miller and Jonnie Gibson, Sr.
At her request, a graveside service only will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Aldersgate Cemetery, with Brother Jimmy Cook officiating.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 Hwy29S, Cantonment, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019