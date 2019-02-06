|
|
Patty Cosson
Pensacola - Patty Amelia Neal Cosson, age, 86, born in Basin Bayou, Florida, passed away on February 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Annie Hobbs Neal & Emmett Neal; her brothers Virgil, Albert & Whit Neal; her sisters Ethel Kellum, Myrtle Lou Morton, Eula Urbaniak, Myrna Urbaniak & Mary Neal; her daughter Cynthia Cosson Beddow; her grandson Markham Simmons. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Willie H. "Bill" Cosson; her brother Glen Neal (Sandra); her daughters Luci Sanders (Freddie), Becky Bell (Frank), Patsy Poteat; her son Billy Cosson (Rhonda); 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild.
She graduated from Walton County High School and maintained her Licensed Practical Nursing license until her death. She played Canasta, loved roses, making fig preserves, and caring for others. She loved crocheting and made blankets for all of her 18 grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
The visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 800 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL. Interment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family is grateful for the prayers and support during this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019