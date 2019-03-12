|
|
Paul Alois Shrader
Pensacola - Paul Alois Shrader Retired Lieutenant Colonel Marine Corps
Paul Shrader, age 90, passed away on March 8th, 2019 after a full life of service to the Marine Corps, God, and his family. He was born on August 21, 1928 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1935 he moved to Bridgeport, West Virginia where he attended school through the tenth grade. Paul finished high school at the Randolph - Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia and graduated in 1946. He attended and graduated college from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in Lexington, Virginia in 1951. Upon graduation from VMI, Paul was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.
As a Marine he was sent to Korea as an Infantry Platoon Leader and later was a Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Paul served in many jobs in Washington, D.C. and the Fleet Marine Corps, Pacific. He retired from the Marine Corps and placed on the Permanent Disability Retired List in 1975.
Paul married Polly in 1989 and moved from West Virginia to Pensacola in 1991. They became members of the Gateway Church of Christ where he served in many areas and enjoyed working with the audio taping ministry. He loved to read, complete puzzles, watch Jeopardy, and play golf at Scenic Hills Country Club. Paul was a member of the Marine Corps League Unit 066 and a life member in the PMOAA. He always would say how much he loved God, his family and the Marine Corps. SEMPER FI
Paul is survived by his wonderful wife Laura (Polly), three children by a previous marriage, four stepchildren - [Charlie predeceased] (Doris Harper), Myron Harper (Renee), Billy Harper, Beverly (Joe Black), seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the Gateway Church of Christ located at 245 Brent Lane, Pensacola. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12 noon with Buddy Bell officiating. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Ministry of Gateway Church of Christ.
