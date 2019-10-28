Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Daniel "Dan" Bridges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Daniel "Dan" Bridges Obituary
Paul Daniel "Dan" Bridges

Daulphin Island, AL - Paul Daniel "Dan" Bridges, Jr., 74, of Daulphin Island, AL, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Mr. Bridges is preceded in death by his mother, Nan Elizabeth Kornegay Bridges; father, Paul D. Bridges and niece, Jennifer Elizabeth Bridges.

He is survived by his son, Paul D. Bridges, III (Kelly Melton); daughter, Rebecca Wilcox (Steven); grandchildren, Jordan Bridges, Nicholas Bridges and Grayson Wilcox and brother, Albert Bridges (Treva) and Pat Bridges.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30 am until the memorial service begins at 10:00 am at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now