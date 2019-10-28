|
Paul Daniel "Dan" Bridges
Daulphin Island, AL - Paul Daniel "Dan" Bridges, Jr., 74, of Daulphin Island, AL, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Mr. Bridges is preceded in death by his mother, Nan Elizabeth Kornegay Bridges; father, Paul D. Bridges and niece, Jennifer Elizabeth Bridges.
He is survived by his son, Paul D. Bridges, III (Kelly Melton); daughter, Rebecca Wilcox (Steven); grandchildren, Jordan Bridges, Nicholas Bridges and Grayson Wilcox and brother, Albert Bridges (Treva) and Pat Bridges.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30 am until the memorial service begins at 10:00 am at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019