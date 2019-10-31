Services
Paul David Robinson Sr.


1937 - 2019
Paul David Robinson Sr. Obituary
Paul David Robinson, Sr.

Pensacola - Paul David Robinson, Sr. passed away October 28, 2019 with his wife by his side.

Paul was born on December 14, 1937 in Dora, Alabama. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1956 as a Language Intercept Process Specialist. After leaving the Air Force in 1959, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Samford University and a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained as a Southern Baptist Minister and pastored several churches while attending these schools. He became a Chaplain in the U.S. Navy in 1966. He earned a Doctorate of Ministry from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1981. After retiring from the Navy in 1985, he earned a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Jacksonville University in 1988. He was a professor at Florida Baptist College from 1993 to 2004. He and his wife moved to Pensacola in 2004 and became members of First Baptist Church. He felt the call to ministry at an early age and served the Lord the remainder of his life.

Paul was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Laura; children: Amanda Conley and David (Diana); grandchildren: Ben, Hunter, Jake Conley (Brittnie), Evan Conley (Sehoya), and Marissa Conley; great-granddaughter Emma Conley; and sister Eunice Schultz (Bill).

The funeral will be at First Baptist Church, 500 N Palafox Street on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00 with the service to follow at 3:00.

The family would like to thank Waterford at Creekside for their care and compassion.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
