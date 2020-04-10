Services
Paul Peschel
Paul J. Peschel


1929 - 2020
Paul J. Peschel Obituary
Paul J. Peschel

Pensacola - Paul J. Peschel, 90, of Lillian, AL passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Paul was born in Lillian, AL in 1929 and graduated from Catholic High School in Pensacola, FL. He served in the Army during the Korean War and worked for NARF as an inspector until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Paul was active in the Krewe of Lafitte until he was unable to attend events. He was also an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian, AL.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emilia Peschel; sister, Helen Murphy; nephew, Vincent Murphy, Jr. and friend, Natalie Williams.

He is survived by his nephews, Michael Murphy (Kathy) and Gerald Murphy (Beth).

Private family graveside will be held at Prince of Peace Cemetery in Elberta, AL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Special thanks to Nurse Practitioner, Ryan Shelton and all the staff at Sabal House Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
