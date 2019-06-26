Paul Lloyd Siverly



Pensacola - Retired Naval aviator Paul Lloyd Siverly, 86, "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on Monday, June 24, 2019.



Paul was born in Martinsville, Ill., and raised just down the road in Marshall, Ill. As a farm boy, his greatest joy was to lie in the fields and watch military planes overhead. His greatest sorrow was tending to the family's cows.



When just a teen he spotted Ann, a city gal originally from Chicago, who ironically loved to watch planes take off and land at O'Hare Airport. After much wooing, Ann gave in and they were married on Valentine's Day 1952.



Ann then joined Paul at Eastern Illinois University, where he studied physics and she worked in the business office. After graduation, Paul was recruited for the military. Once, when asked why he signed up, he said, "I hate cows."



Although their parents were wary, when the opportunity arose for Paul to become a Naval aviator, he and Ann were excited, their shared fascination with planes quashing any fears.



Paul received his Wings of Gold in Pensacola on Aug. 28, 1956. His duty stations and march to the rank of commander took him and his growing brood to Hutchison, Kan.; Barbers Point, Hawaii; Patuxent River, Md.; Quonset Point, R.I.; and the coast of Florida, from Jacksonville to Key West and back to Pensacola. Highlights include being the most junior PPC designated as a barrier plane commander, serving as a Naval test pilot, and commanding the Navy's Hurricane Hunter squadron. During Paul's military career, he flew 24 different aircraft and had in excess of 10,000 flight hours.



Post Navy, Paul had successful careers providing vocational opportunities for the handicapped and offering catastrophic health insurance. He also volunteered his time with Lutheran Blind Mission and was humbled to butter toast for the homeless breakfast at Immanuel Lutheran Church.



In retirement, Paul shared his military knowledge as a tour guide at the National Naval Aviation Museum. He could be counted on to recall the most minute facts on a variety of aircraft.



On the flip side, Paul was known for entertaining anyone who would listen with the most fantastic tales, often not letting the facts get in the way of a good story.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia Ann (Spencer) Siverly; parents, Ernest and Flora (Brosman) Siverly; sister, Shirley Nickles; and brother, Lonnie Siverly.



Paul is survived by his five children: Cheryl (Peter) Hodaba of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Kevin (Lisa) Siverly of Daphne, Ala.; and Brian Siverly, Lani (Mike) Suchcicki, and Michael Siverly, all of Pensacola. Grandchildren: Matt (Liz) Hodaba and Tina (Josh) de Leeuw, both of Poughkeepsie; Joe Suchcicki of Pensacola; Kate (John) Durden of Milton; Spencer Siverly of Panama City, Fla.; Lauren Siverly of Daphne; and Brandon Siverly of Brandon, Fla. Great-grandchildren: Miles and Ada de Leeuw and Xavier Hodaba, all of Poughkeepsie; and Lucy Durden of Milton.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South in Pensacola. Services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in downtown Pensacola. Inurnment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 5. Participants are asked to meet at Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus, 103 W. Winthrop Ave., to join the procession into Naval Air Station Pensacola.



In lieu of flowers, please honor Paul's legacy with a donation to the National Naval Aviation Museum Foundation at NavalAviationFoundation.org.



The Siverly children would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for guiding us on this journey, especially the expert and compassionate care by Kemeisha McKenzie; the staff and residents at Summer Vista for their hugs and support; and personal trainer Victor Gagliardi for always making our father feel like he was still a strapping Naval aviator, even though his body was failing him.



Pops, you've flown as high as you can … "The high untrespassed sanctity of space. Put out your hand, and touch the face of God." Published in Pensacola News Journal from June 26 to June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary