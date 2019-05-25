Paul Maurice Whitson, Sr.



Pensacola - Paul M. Whitson, Sr., passed away at his home on May 15, 2019 at the age of 74.



Paul was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL. He played baseball for Tate High School as a teenager, he served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a pipe fitter by trade. He retired after 26 years from International Paper in 2005.



He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Whitson, Sr.; mother, Mary Evolyn Whitson; infant siblings, Nancy and Gary Whitson; brothers-in-law, Herman Conley, James Robbins, and Sonny Benefield.



Paul is survived by his wife of 2 years, Julaine Brady Whitson; two children, Darla (Johnathon) Manning and Paul Maurice (Angie) Whitson, Jr.; brother, Carl (Beth) Whitson, Jr.; sisters, Mary Gwen Conley, Joyce Robbins, and Jackowyn Benefield; five grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Shiver, Tegan Shiver, Travis Thompson, Dalton Davis, and Paul Whitson; three great grandchildren, Lyla Shiver, Tucker Thompson, and Trevor Davis.



Paul was a loving son, brother, father, husband, granddaddy, and great granddaddy.



He touched many lives with his willingness to help out others and his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Voncille Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to services.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Regency Hospice.



Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary