Paul T. Kennedy
Pensacola - Paul T. Kennedy, 88, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Paul was born and raised in Chicopee, MA. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949, Saint Michael's college in 1953 and Loyal University, School of Dentistry in 1959. He served in the Department of the Navy for over 30 years, retiring as a Navy Captain in 1982. With help from his wife, Barbara, he opened and maintained a successful private dental practice in Pensacola for 18 years before retiring in 2000.
Paul met the love of his life, Barbara Johnson, in Alexandria, VA in 1967 and they were married March 16, 1968 on the island of Malta, aboard the USS Columbus. Paul and Barbara were blessed with three daughters, Laura, Suzi and Jennifer and two granddaughters, Kate and Emily. Paul loved cooking, traveling and most of all, making others smile. Behind his quiet demeanor was a very loving and compassionate man.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara J. Kennedy; his parents, Daniel F. and Josephine Shea Kennedy; brothers, Robert (Andrea) Kennedy, and Daniel (Ruth) Kennedy; as well as his sister, Mary K. (Vernon) Deutchman and niece, Nan King.
Paul is survived by his children, Laura Kennedy of Lakewood, WA; Suzi Smith (Col. Matt Smith) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Lt. Col. Jennifer Kennedy of O'Fallon, IL; and his granddaughters, Kate Elizabeth and Emily Shea Smith of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends. A special thank you to Camille Pierce and Meaghan Kane who were like two additional granddaughters and brought so much joy to his final years.
Visitation will be held 1-3pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd, Pensacola. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30am Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd., Pensacola, with Fr. Jack Campbell celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
The family would like to express a special thanks to the caring staff of the Manor at Blue Water Bay, Twin Cities Hospital and Covenant Care.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019