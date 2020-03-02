Resources
Paul Vance Currier

Paul Vance Currier Obituary
Paul Vance Currier

Paul Vance Currier was born in Vinton, Iowa on May 29, 1935. Graduated from Central High School in Pueblo, Colorado, in 1953, and attended University of Southern Colorado. Paul was married to Marla Van Duyn on November 25, 1955 in Pueblo, Colorado where they had two children. Paul worked for various Automotive Aftermarket Companies in California as he worked his way up to Corporate Product Manager with K-D Tools/Danaher Corporation. They retired in 2000 to Pensacola, Florida. In 2019, Paul and Marla moved to Oregon. Paul passed to our Heavenly Father's arms on January 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marla Currier, daughter, Penny Currier-Klapperich, son, Vance A. Currier, 3 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
