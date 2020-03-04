Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul William Good


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul William Good Obituary
Paul William Good

Pensacola - Paul W. Good, (Bill), age 89, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 athis home in Pensacola, Florida. He was surrounded by his devoted wife Betty J. Good and their family. Bill was born on August 5, 1930 in Orange County, California to Paul W. Good Sr. and Mary D. White. Bill married his devoted wife Betty J. Bellamy on February 20, 1950. They were married for 70 years on February 20th 2020. Bill and Betty had 4 children, Gary, Sandra, Paul Jr., Randy and 9 grandchildren. Bill joined the Navy in 1947, spending 20 years active service, achieving a final rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1967 Bill moved to reserve duty and then served as a Civil Service Teletype Repair Instructor at Cory Station in Pensacola, Florida. Bill was active in the community, had a love for horses, antique restoration and was a certified Auctioneer. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and American Patriot.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12pm until the service begins at 1pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -