Paul William Good
Pensacola - Paul W. Good, (Bill), age 89, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 athis home in Pensacola, Florida. He was surrounded by his devoted wife Betty J. Good and their family. Bill was born on August 5, 1930 in Orange County, California to Paul W. Good Sr. and Mary D. White. Bill married his devoted wife Betty J. Bellamy on February 20, 1950. They were married for 70 years on February 20th 2020. Bill and Betty had 4 children, Gary, Sandra, Paul Jr., Randy and 9 grandchildren. Bill joined the Navy in 1947, spending 20 years active service, achieving a final rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1967 Bill moved to reserve duty and then served as a Civil Service Teletype Repair Instructor at Cory Station in Pensacola, Florida. Bill was active in the community, had a love for horses, antique restoration and was a certified Auctioneer. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and American Patriot.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12pm until the service begins at 1pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020