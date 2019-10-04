|
|
Paul Williams Gann
Ft. Myers - Paul Williams Gann, age 96, formally of Cape Coral, Florida, died in Ft. Myers, Florida peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.
Born July 17, 1923 in Midland, Michigan, to Dr. John A. Gann II and Ruth M Williams. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering.
He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
He was employed 34 years with the Monsanto Co. and it's Chemstrand Division. He retired in 1981 and moved to Cape Coral, Florida in April of that year.
While in Cape Coral, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape Coral, the Cape Coral Sailing Club, and the Palmetto-Pine Country Club. He was an avid golfer and passionate about sailing. He was devoted to his friends and family.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, his wife, Pauline E. Gann, and his son, Preston E. Gann. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sandra G. and Michael J. Corso of Ft. Myers, FL; son Bruce C. and daughter-in-law Tomasita S. Gann of Parlin NJ. and son Larry W. and daughter-in-law Annette Gann of Hardwick, VT.; and 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Grandchildren are Dorothy E. Puma and her children Randie, Ashlie, and Jessie; Paul and Laura Gann and their children Nicole, Zachary, Marissa, and Evan; Erik and Susanne Gann and their children Deanna, Sadie, Ethan and Kassidy; Nathan Gann and his son Walden Gann; Adam and Keira Gann and their son Jayce; Carrie and Phil Youngblood and their children Joy and Grace; Jennifer and Terry Leonard; Michelle Corso; Lori and Gary Morris and their children Madison and Lyla.
Inurnment of the ashes will be at Arlington National Cemetery along with his deceased wife, Polly.
Those wishing to make a donation in Paul's memory: to the University of Michigan Department of Chemical Engineering Scholarship. Paul was an avid Michigan Alumni (Go Blue!) and wished to help future chemical engineers.
This fund provides support for, and helps to retain, Chemical Engineering undergraduate students. Here is a direct link: https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/303301
Arrangements by Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 4, 2019