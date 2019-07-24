Paula McWhorter Judd



Pensacola - Commander Paula McWhorter Judd, SC, USN, (Ret)



Paula was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1941. As a military dependent, Paula attended nine schools in Texas, California, New York, North Carolina, Alabama and England. After receiving her degree in Mathematics at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in June, 1964, she joined the Navy. Upon completion of Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia, Paula began her Navy financial career with an assignment as Disbursing Officer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. As her career moved upward through various levels of responsibility as Finance Officer to Budget Officer and finally as Comptroller, her Military assignments were in Jacksonville, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; San Francisco, California; Washington D.C., and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rice. Paula retired from the position of Comptroller at Naval Air Station, Pensacola. During her service she experienced many military and societal changes. Paula was one of the first women to have a baby on active duty, even before military maternity uniforms were designed and approved. When she joined the Navy in 1964, the rank of Commander was the highest rank a female Supply Corps Officer could hold.



After her retirement Paula served as a Treasurer in various organizations including the Redeemer Lutheran School PTA, Pensacola Gymnastics, the Avant Garde Krewe, and the local Homeowners Association, She was a volunteer for the Navy Family Services Retired Affairs Office at NAS Pensacola. She and her family were active in the Corry Station Protestant Chapel. She was also an active member of the Daughters of America Revolution, the Avant Garde Krewe, and Pensacola Military Officers Association of America. Paula and her husband loved to travel and did so often during their retirement years. Cruising was their first choice for seeing the world.



She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Ray. Paula leaves a heart-felt legacy for her daughter Pamela, her husband, Reed Hedlund, grandson Finlee and granddaughter Svea. Also she is survived by two special nieces, Michelle McWhorter Christy and Gwen McWhorter Zimlin, and their families, and three stepchildren. Paula was blesses with many cousins and many special friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Colonel Hoke McWhorter, USAF (Ret) and his wife, Lee Monroe McWhorter, and her brother, Major Robert Monroe McWhorter, USAF (Ret).



Visitation will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pensacola Military Offices Organization of America (PMOAA) Scholarship fund, Pensacola Salvation Army, or the Pensacola Humane Society. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 24, 2019