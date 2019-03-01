|
|
Pauletta Hamilton Rich
Milton - Pauletta Hamilton Rich was born on July 28, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to J.B. and Pauline Hamilton, one of six children. She accepted Christ at an early age at Warren Chapel A.M.E. Church under the leadership of the late Rev. J. A. Haley.
As a child Pauletta was very active in her church and school. She graduated in 1969 from L.G. Pinkston High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Biology with a in minor English at Prairie View Agricultural & Mechanical University.
It was there at PVAMU that she meet and married Gus E. Rich. To this union four children were born, Kimberly, Valerie, Renita (Gail), and Jeremy. The family relocated to Milton in 1973.
Shortly after moving to Milton she began serving Greater Bethlehem A.M.E. Church under the leadership of Reverend Theodore Andrews in 1976. For more than twenty years she fulfilled her calling as a servant of Christ in many capacities. In 1998, she journeyed to Nairobi, Kenya on a Mission Trip as an Educator, Missionary and Servant!
Furthering her call into the Ministry she joined Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church under the leadership of Reverend Philip Russ, IV and continued serving the Lord. She was an exceptional educator and community activist. She taught science at Martin Luther King Middle School of Milton, Florida for twenty-five years.
Mrs. Rich was a tremendous influence on countless lives through her dedicated service to the Lord and the educational system of Santa Rosa County.
Preceding her in death are her father J.B. Hamilton, her daughter Valerie Janell, brother Donald Ray Hamilton, and nephew British Don Hamilton.
She leaves a Legacy of Hope and Inspiration to her loving spouse Gus E. Rich; mother Mrs. Pauline Hamilton of Dallas, TX; children: Kimberly Rich-Williams (Craig) of Houston, TX, Renita Gail Rich-Bren (Astro) of Newport News, VA, and Reverend Jeremy G. Rich of Thomasville, GA; 7 grandchildren: Zora, Rachel, Anniyha, Jonathan, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Savannah; siblings: Elridge Harold Hamilton, Rev. Gloria H. Johnson, Jerry Russell Hamilton, James Bernard Hamilton; uncle George A. Ervin and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation is Friday, March 1, 2019, 7-8:30 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. Funeral Service, Saturday, March 2, 2019, public viewing 11:00 a.m., with service at 1:00 p.m., at Milton First Assembly of God; burial to follow to Milton Keyser Cemetery.
See full obituary at www.TrahanFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019