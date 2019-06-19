Pauline Gillis Jenkins



Pensacola - Pauline Jenkins, 96, of Pensacola, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019. Pauline was born October 5, 1922 in Louisville, AL. She graduated from Troy University in 1945 and then married the love of her life, Bernard L. Jenkins, in 1948. During her 37 years as an elementary school teacher in Escambia County, Pauline impacted countless lives of all those around her. Pauline also remained very active in her church East Hill Baptist/ Hillcrest Baptist for over 70 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Bernard; and her son, Larry.



She is survived by her daughter, Debra Jones (Joe); four grandchildren, Eric Jenkins (Katie), Sara Liverano (Michael), Leah Jones, and Rachel Jones; and daughter-in-law Bronwen Jenkins (Larry).



Funeral services will be held at Harper Morris Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1:00 with the funeral service beginning at 2:00. A private interment for family will be held following the service.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3960 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL 32504 or Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32504.



A very special thank you to her remarkable nurse and care team with Emerald Coast Hospice as well as Summer Vista Assisted Living.