Pensacola - Pauline Griffin Hinote, 94, passed away on June 24, 2019. She was born June 22, 1925 to Rebecca and Charley Griffin. Pauline graduated from Chumuckla High School in 1943, as the class Valedictorian.
Pauline married William Levern Hinote in 1945 and they had three children. Before her leisure years she worked as one of the first women selling Life Insurance door-to-door, as a Housekeeping Supervisor at the Historic San Carlos Hotel, as a secretary and bookkeeper at the family business, M.F. Hinote & Sons, and as a Real Estate Agent. Pauline was very intelligent and equally industrious.
In retirement she mostly enjoyed spending time reading, studying the Bible, listening to the radio, watching her "shows" and having her afternoon coffee with one creamer and a Little Debbie snack. Pauline did not mind spending time alone, and often times preferred her own company.
She lived independently until the age of 91, when injuries from a fall forced her to move to an assisted living facility. The family would like to thank the staff, who loved and cared for her, at Rosewood and her Nurse Practitioner, Tonya Melton, for providing comfort in her final years.
Pauline was the mother of Bill Hinote, Bonnie Hinote Hancock Goodson, and Marty Hinote. She was preceded in death by all three children, as well as her husband and six brothers and sisters.
Pauline is survived by her grandchildren Tammy Davies (Robert), Gulf Breeze; Bo Hancock (Heidi), Milton; Amy Danforth (Dan), Pensacola; David Hinote (Tanja), Chumuckla, FL; Jennifer Gingerich (Todd), Ft. Mill, SC; and Brad Hinote (Dori), Denver, NC. Daughters-in-law Donna Hinote, Vernon, FL and Leann Hinote, Stanley, NC. Also surviving her are nine great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and family members.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 1pm until the service begins at 2pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 26, 2019