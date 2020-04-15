|
Pauline Hyde Collins Smith
Pensacola - Pauline Hyde Collins Smith died, peacefully, March 27, 2020 in Wallingford, England. She was surrounded by her daughter, Victoria Squires, son-in-law, Edward Squires and her 3 grandchildren, Oliver, Peyton and Alexander. She died of natural causes at 89 years old.
She is survived, also, by her daughter Jennifer Collins and her son Paul Collins of Los Angeles, California. Her second husband, William Durwood Smith, died in 1993 from pneumonia. Her first husband, Robert Douglas Collins MD, is married to Norie Collins and they are residents of Pensacola, as well as, friends to Pauline. She loved Pensacola. She was an RN and midwife who graduated from Queen Charlotte's. She was introduced to Queen Elizabeth ll, upon graduating.
Pauline successfully managed North West Florida Home Health. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing the organ and loved singing in the choir at her church, Trinity Presbyterian. She will be greatly missed by all. Memorial services will be held at TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN to be announced. In lieu of flowers Pauline asks for donations to
www.trinitypcola.org.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020