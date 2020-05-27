Pearl Allen
Pace - Pearl Allen passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Pace, FL.
Pearl is survived by his wife, Elaine Allen; daughter, Mallory DeMarco (George); daughter, Tina Allen; son, Jason Allen; granddaughter, Mikayla Allen; grandson, Joshua Allen; and stepson, Bill Atkins (Jennifer).
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at the funeral home. Dr Dale Patterson and Pastor Steve Bruce will be officiating. Interment will be at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens..
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 27 to May 29, 2020.