Pearl Johnson
Pearl Johnson, 90, of Pensacola, passed away October 4, 2019.
Pearl was born to Finnish immigrants in Waukegan Illinois, September 24, 1929, however she spent 80 years of her life in Pensacola. After being a Mom and full time homemaker, Pearl began her career at the age of 50 and worked for the USPS until retiring at the age of 75. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved by so many, Pearl is survived by her daughter, Sheila Bowling (Elton); her grandsons, Casey Bowling (Monica), Jason Johnson (Brittany), Fort Worth, TX and daughter-in-law, Beverly Johnson. Pearl also leaves behind her dog and constant companion of 13 years, Izzy, and her dear friend, Jewel Cayson Harvey. She is preceded in death her son, Gary Johnson.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019