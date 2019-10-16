Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Johnson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Johnson Obituary
Pearl Johnson

Pearl Johnson, 90, of Pensacola, passed away October 4, 2019.

Pearl was born to Finnish immigrants in Waukegan Illinois, September 24, 1929, however she spent 80 years of her life in Pensacola. After being a Mom and full time homemaker, Pearl began her career at the age of 50 and worked for the USPS until retiring at the age of 75. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.

Beloved by so many, Pearl is survived by her daughter, Sheila Bowling (Elton); her grandsons, Casey Bowling (Monica), Jason Johnson (Brittany), Fort Worth, TX and daughter-in-law, Beverly Johnson. Pearl also leaves behind her dog and constant companion of 13 years, Izzy, and her dear friend, Jewel Cayson Harvey. She is preceded in death her son, Gary Johnson.

The family will have a private graveside service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now