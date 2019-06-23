Peggy B. Ricketson



Pensacola - Peggy B. Ricketson, 80, of Pensacola, FL passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.



She was born to Margaret and Woody Bramble on October 27, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. At the age of nine, her family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Peggy graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School, Class of 1956. While attending the University of Florida she met the love of her life, George M. Ricketson, III. After graduation, she taught school in Bronson and Gainesville, FL. Peggy and George married in 1961 and moved to Bethesda, MD with the US Navy for about one year then moved to Portsmouth, VA while George finished his residency. She became an active Navy Auxiliary Wife while stationed in Camp Lejeune, NC for four years. Peggy, George and family moved to their final Naval destination, Pensacola, FL in 1975. She was a top performer in Residential Real Estate Sales. Peggy owned and operated Postacular, an Art and Framing Shop in Downtown Pensacola. Peggy will always be remembered for being an avid sports fan and loved her Florida Gators! She enjoyed golf, tennis, and fishing. Peggy loved spending time with and doting over her four grandchildren and was especially proud to have the distinction of being a great-grandmother.



She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Dr. George M. Ricketson, III; two sons, George M. Ricketson, IV (Kathy) and David W. Ricketson (Janice); four grandchildren, Griffin Ricketson, Nolan Ricketson, Maggie Ricketson, and Ashley Ricketson; as well as great-granddaughter, Riley Ricketson.



Visitation will be held 2:00pm until the Funeral Service at 3:00pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ken Autrey officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice or a .



The family wishes to thank Covenant Care Hospice and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in the ER, ICU, and PICU for their excellent care and support provided to Peggy and our family.