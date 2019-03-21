|
Peggy Ellen Patterson
Pensacola - Peggy Ellen Patterson passed away March 13, 2019 with loved ones at her side.
Peggy was born on March 9, 1943 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth and Charles Archley Patterson. The family moved from New Orleans to Pensacola when Peggy was six years old. She and her five brothers and sisters grew up living on Bayou Grande, swimming, canoeing, sailing and waterskiing throughout the year.
Peggy was a fine student at Pensacola High School; she took dancing and was chosen as a cheerleader for both her junior and senior high school years. She attended Birmingham Southern College and later Sophie Newcomb College at Tulane University, majoring in English.
Peggy always said that she had wanted to be a teacher for as long as she could remember. After graduating from Newcomb, she returned to Pensacola and taught at Pensacola High School. After teaching two years, she was accepted for a two-year position with the DOD to teach in Japan. Upon returning from Japan, she attended Florida State University and received her Master's in Special Education.
In 1968, she moved to Orange County, California. She taught for more than 40 years at Santa Ana College, as Professor and Professor Emeritus. She was beloved by students and colleagues alike.
Peggy was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Santa Ana and served as Chairwoman of the Altar Guild for several years. Peggy was an avid traveler and camper. She traveled to numerous countries in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South and Central America. Her travel companions always found her to be a cheerful, fun-loving adventurer. Peggy was also active in the Pensacola High School alumni club and looked forward to the reunion weekends.
Peggy Patterson was a believer in social justice. She was a member of SNCC and helped to register voters in Birmingham in the early 1960s. She was a union organizer at her college in the 1970s in Southern California. She supported The Southern Poverty Law Center since its inception, as well as the ACLU. She deeply believed in her country, and the promise that all people are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights.
Peggy had a daughter, Catherine Patterson, to whom she was entirely devoted. Her daughter remembers that growing up with Peggy as a mother was absolutely magical; she was extremely loving and approached life with a sense of wonder and humor, even until the very end. She was a one-of-a-kind person, and leaves behind many lifelong friends, including Sam Walsingham, Carmenmara Hernandez Bravo, and Majid Karimi. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Catherine, her son-in-law, Nikhit D'Sa, and granddaughter, Meridian Archley D'Sa, as well as her siblings: Betsy Greer, Patsy Langhorne, William Patterson, Michael Patterson, and Timothy Patterson. All will miss her greatly.
Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Dr. Michael Hoffman and Rev. Katie Gillett officiating on Saturday 23rd March at 11:00 AM . A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019