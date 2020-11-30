1/1
Peggy Joe Hodge
Peggy Joe Hodge

Cantonment - Peggy Joe Hodge, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 85.

She was born on October 17, 1935 in Maplesville, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Jack Hodge, one son Aaron Hodge, mother and father, David and Susan Fox, three brothers Lawrence, Benjamin, and Edward Fox.

Peggy was a very loving and compassionate mother. She loved to travel, fish, and bowl, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family. She was the past recipient high scorer award in bowling, and served as past president of the PTA, and volunteer of the year for Molino Elementary School in the 1980's.

Peggy is survived by her loving children, Susan McCrory (Kenny) Jackie Hodge (Lynn), David Hodge (Vicky), Grandchildren, Naomi, Jeremiah, Jacob, Melissa, Amanda, Derek, Lane, and seven Great Children.

The family wishes to thank TLC Caregivers and Hospice nurse Annabelle for the loving care and compassion for our mother.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3rd from 10:00-11:00 am at Windy Hill Baptist Church, 9896 Rebel Rd, Pensacola, FL 32526. The service will begin at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Windy Hill Baptist Church and Covenant Care.

For those unable to attend the service of our loving mother, they can login to Eastern Gate Facebook and watch it live streamed.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
