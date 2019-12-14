|
Penny Lynn Robertson Lamboy
On the morning of Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Heaven welcomed home Penny Lynn Robertson Lamboy.
Penny was born on November 24, 1949, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Joseph and Ruth Robertson, and married her high school sweetheart, Juan Lamboy, at Pensacola NAS, on July 25, 1970.
Penny is survived by her loving husband, Juan; her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and James McSwain; her beloved grandson, Robbie McSwain; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews; and her church family at Gray Memorial United Methodist
Church. Her parents preceded her in death.
Penny loved Jesus with all her heart and wanted his light to shine in everything she did. Raised in the military, she traveled the world, but most enjoyed spending time at home with family and friends. She attended Bible Study Fellowship, where she loved delving into the Word of God with other women of faith. Penny was also a children's Sunday School teacher for many years before she began leading adult Bible studies at her church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, Tallahassee, FL. The funeral service will be at 10:00AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Gray Memorial UMC, 2201 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303, with interment immediately following at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gray Memorial UMC.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Lamboy family with their arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019