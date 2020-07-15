Percy L. Goodman Sr, M.D.



Pensacola - Percy L. Goodman, Sr., M.D., passed away at home after a brief illness on July 10, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1940 in Panama City, FL to Noah Goodman, Sr. and Liller Williams Goodman. Preceding him in death were his parents as well as brothers Noah Goodman Jr., Richard Goodman and Donald Goodman; and sisters Gladys Fleming, Mertherine Green, Catherine Smith, Lucy Farrow, Reatha Peterson, Teretha Martin and Dora Grisby. He was a graduate of Rosenwald High School, Panama City, FL with the class of 1958. He received a Pharmacy Degree from Florida A & M University, Tallahassee, FL in 1963. He received his Medical Degree from Howard University School of Medicine in 1970 and his Residency in Internal Medicine from Freedmens Hospital in Washington, D.C. Dr. Goodman was a strong advocate of Civil Rights which he started in high school, continued throughout his college career and continued when he opened his practice in Pensacola. He practiced Internal Medicine in Pensacola for forty-two years before retiring in 2016. He was the first Black internist to practice in Pensacola. He was a founding member of the Escambia County Sickle Cell Foundation, a founding member of the African American Heritage Society and a Life Member of NAACP, also a member of Movement for Change and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of fifty-seven years Antoinette (Toni) Goodman, son & daughter-in-law Percy & Cynthia Goodman of Pensacola, two grandchildren, Percy lll and Peyton Goodman of Pensacola, two sisters Mary Cruel and Martha Fasina of Panama City, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and former patients. He will truly be missed but not forgotten. Services will be held Saturday, July 18 at 11:00 A. M. at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please be mindful of the CDC guidelines for Covid-19. Contact Benboe Funeral Home with additional questions.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store