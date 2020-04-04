|
|
Dr. Peter Stangas
Gulf Breeze - "The world is diminished because he is gone…….
But it is still a better place because he was here."
Peter Stangas, 96, passed into the Lord's hands on April 2nd, 2020, in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He was born to Constantine and Sophia Stangas on June 15th l923 in Bronx, N.Y.. He is predeceased by his parents, and brothers George, Angelo, and his sister Elizabeth.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 67years, Frances Dickson of Urbana, Ohio. The couple met while attending the Greek Orthodox Church in Springfield, Ohio. They were married in Springfield on January 25th 1953, where Peter was a successful dentist, working at the London Correctional Institute by day, then at his private practice in the afternoons. Peter enjoyed his profession, working well into his 70's.
He attended Princeton, then the Ohio State University, where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery.
Peter proudly served his country in the Army during WWII.
His favorite pastime was socializing.
He was a loving father and husband, and religious member of the Greek Orthodox Church where he served as president of the parish council in Springfield, Ohio.
Peter is lovingly remembered by his son, Peter Aristotle of Fort Mill, NC, (wife Irene), and daughters Madaline and Sophia (husband Peter) of Gulf Breeze, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Much appreciation and recognition goes to our selfless caregivers.
A private funeral service will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel on Monday, April 6th, 2020. Rev. Father Sampson Kasapakis will be officiating with Internment to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 West Garden Street, Pensacola, Florida 32502.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020