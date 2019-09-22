|
Dr. Peter Viksnins
Destin, FL - Peter Viksnins, M.D., 75, of Destin, formerly of Pensacola, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He died from complications following a stroke.
Peter, or Dr Pete as he was known, was born in 1944 in Riga, Latvia and eventually settled in Philadelphia, PA. He went on to complete undergraduate work and a medical degree from Temple University. He interned at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, TX; spent three years serving in the U.S. Army in Pirmasems, Germany; then completed his residency in dermatology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. In 1977, Dr. Viksnins began his 30-year-plus dermatology practice in Pensacola, FL, where he was known for his expertise, no-nonsense style, quick wit, and big heart.
Among his passions were fishing, cooking, reading, and traveling the world. He loved the Florida Gators and his sweet pug puppies, Mia and Molly.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Helen Viksnins, and his brother, Dr. George Viksnins.
He is survived by the love of his life of 51 years, Mara Viksnins, and their children; Kristine Ann Gore, Rebecca Viksnins Snowden, and Eric Peter Viksnins; his sister Maruta Jancis; and seven beloved grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd, in Pensacola, FL, followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall.
To share in his love of the water and the wildlife in this area, memorial contributions can be made to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast:
https://conservationfoundation.com/forms/donate
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019