Peter W. "Pete" Peterson



Pensacola - Peter Wiley "Pete" Peterson, 91, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at home in Pensacola surrounded by family.



Pete was born May 28, 1927, in Whistler, AL (Mobile County). He was one of nine children of Robert M. Peterson and Helen Lewis Jones Peterson. He attended Whistler Elementary School, and graduated from Murphy High School, immediately joining the US Navy. Upon returning home from the service, he met and married his bride of 69 years, Betty Jean Richardson.



He leaves behind his wife, Betty; daughters, Peg Peterson Magley (Mike) and Sue Maxwell; sons, Tom Peterson (Amber) and Steve Peterson (GiGi); seven grandchildren, Taylor Maxwell, Kyle Maxwell, Jill Magley Heckman, Mitch Peterson, Brent Peterson, Amy Peterson, and Jay Peterson; one great-grandson, Jamie Maxwell; his brother, John M. "Jack" Peterson and sister, Jean Peterson Lott; as well as many nieces and nephews whom Pete loved.



Pete and family lived in Whistler, AL until 1967, working at Brookley AFB, Mobile, until the base closed. He then transferred to the Naval Air Rework Facility in Pensacola, FL, working in multiple levels of responsibility until retirement. He was a long-time member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where he loved "doing" and being called upon to share woodworking and his "fix-it" talents and cherished the fellow "work crew" friendships. He was enthusiastically involved with the Woodham High School Football Booster Club for 15 years, enjoying both the activity and friendships.



Not a loud person, but definitely a social person, Pete enjoyed talking to people whether to strangers or friends. He loved his family and his friends, always wanting to be there when needed. As a father he was always there to help and do whatever he could, and as a grandfather he was tremendously giving of his time and love. He will be missed greatly by his family.



He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert M. Peterson, Jr., Burton Goodloe Peterson, Donald E. Peterson, and Thomas Joseph Peterson; sisters, Helen Lewis Peterson Roberts and Mary Margaret Peterson Cochran.



Visitation will be held 10:00am until the Funeral Service at 11:00am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2203 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503, with Rev. David Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, , or a .