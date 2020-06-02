Philomena (Silano) Butera
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philomena (Silano) Butera

Pensacola - Philomena (Silano) Butera, daughter of Philip Silano and Viola DiSomma Silano, she was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 26, 1931. Wife of Joseph G. Butera and mother of Philip, Rosanne and Joseph, she passed into the arms of Jesus Our Savior on June 1. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 06, 2020 at the Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church at 12:00 noon followed by her interment at Bayview Memorial Park. May she rest in the peace and glory of our risen Christ forever. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
8504327805
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved