Philomena (Silano) Butera
Pensacola - Philomena (Silano) Butera, daughter of Philip Silano and Viola DiSomma Silano, she was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 26, 1931. Wife of Joseph G. Butera and mother of Philip, Rosanne and Joseph, she passed into the arms of Jesus Our Savior on June 1. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 06, 2020 at the Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church at 12:00 noon followed by her interment at Bayview Memorial Park. May she rest in the peace and glory of our risen Christ forever. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.