Phyllis W. Blazier
Milton - After a courageous battle with cancer, Phyllis W. Blazier entered Heaven's gates on April 20, 2019 surrounded by her family in Milton, at the age of 74.
Phyllis was born on November 5, 1944 in Pensacola, FL. She married the love of her life Jim Blazier on August 25, 1967 and they became parents to Jackie and Jason. She was an active member of her community and worked as an Assistant Clerk of the Court of Santa Rosa County until her retirement.
First and foremost, Phyllis was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them and their families. She especially loved her role as grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and a zest for life and adventure. A woman of faith and a member of Margaret Street Church of Christ, she was a tireless Christian example to everyone around her. She always put others and their needs ahead of her own and leaves a legacy of giving and helping others.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; daughter, Jackie; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and grandchildren: Breland, Nicholas, Caleb and Emily. She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne and Phillip Williams.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton handling arrangements.
Visitation will be held at Margaret Street Church of Christ, Milton, FL on Monday April 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the church, immediately followed by burial services at Serenity Gardens, Milton, FL.
Flowers or donations to the Foundation in her name are welcome.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019