Pina GalanidesPrattville - Pina Galanides, died on November 6, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving and devoted family.Pina was born and raised in Italy, surviving the hardships of World War II. Despite her sad war-time experiences, she was forever grateful for the U.S. military and their presence during her country's difficult time. In 1952, she married Wally Olson, and shortly thereafter, moved to America, and because of her love for America, quickly became a U.S. citizen. In 1970, she married Tony Galanides. A Navy wife for more than 45 years, she resided in a number of different states and overseas, but always said the beautiful Florida and Alabama coast were her paradise.Pina remained active her entire life. In her younger years, she modeled and learned to scuba dive, and at fifty, she earned a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. Always full of energy, Pina continued to enjoy working in her garden, even under the warmest temperatures.A loving mother, Pina is survived by four of her six children (Wanda, Dana, Mark, and Sabrina), their spouses, eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister Anna Maria, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Pina was predeceased by her son Jeffrey, sister Wanda, daughter Veronica and her husband Tommy, and her sister Isabella and brother-in law John.We love you so much and are going to miss you with all our hearts and souls.Date will be posted at a later date for services to be held in Pensacola Florida due to current COVID situation.Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Oak Lawn Funeral Home.