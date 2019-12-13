Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Plumia Kersey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Plumia "Jean" Kersey


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Plumia "Jean" Kersey Obituary
Plumia "Jean" Kersey

Pensacola, FL - Plumia "Jean" Kersey went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2019. She was born in Pikeville, KY on January 14, 1939. She moved to Pensacola, FL in the late 1950's where she met her husband, Bobby of 58 years and she spent the rest of her life. She worked diligently at Baptist Hospital as a surgical nurse for over 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Fred Kersey; her children, Robert, Kirk and Shannon; grandchildren, Christopher, David, Zachary and Joshua; and over 8 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 am Monday, December 16th with funeral service to follow at 10:30am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Plumia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -