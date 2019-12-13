|
Plumia "Jean" Kersey
Pensacola, FL - Plumia "Jean" Kersey went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2019. She was born in Pikeville, KY on January 14, 1939. She moved to Pensacola, FL in the late 1950's where she met her husband, Bobby of 58 years and she spent the rest of her life. She worked diligently at Baptist Hospital as a surgical nurse for over 35 years.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Fred Kersey; her children, Robert, Kirk and Shannon; grandchildren, Christopher, David, Zachary and Joshua; and over 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 am Monday, December 16th with funeral service to follow at 10:30am.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019