Priscilla Shelton Parson
Pensacola - IN MEMORY OF THE LATE
PRISCILLA SHELTON PARSON
SUNRISE: MAY 1944
SUNSET: JANUARY 26, 2020
MY LIFE WAS AN ADVENTURE, A JOURNEY SAVORED EVERY STEP OF THE WAY.
I was born in May 1944. I was born in Philadelphia, PA to Mr. and Mrs. Leroy and Ethel Goldsmith Parson. I was one of 3 daughters, Leila (Donna), the oldest and Jacquelyn, the youngest.
As a child, I accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior of my life.
I was wife to a loving husband, Claude Shelton Sr., mom to Harvey III, Leslie and LeRoy, and stepmother to Claude Jr. and Andrea.
My past ended and my future began on Sunday January 26, 2020.
I was preceded in death by my husband Claude, by my father Leroy, and by my mother Ethel.
I leave behind: my 2 sisters Donna & Jacquelyn; my 3 children Harvey III (Latricia), Leslie (Bartholomew) & LeRoy (Tammy); my 2 stepchildren Claude Jr. (Paulon) & Andrea; and my 10 grandchildren- Jaret, Elisha & Seth; Victoriah; Destiny & Micaiah; Jessica, Jeshuron, Hannah & Jason; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jeremiah 32:17
There is nothing too hard for God.
Thanks to both of my parents, I think my life was well balanced. Sometimes it was hard, but from my mother I learned to be fearlessly independent, to strive for excellence and do it right the first time. My dad's lesson was easy, after you've done your best roll with the punches and take no prisoners.
It was my request that no funeral service be held for me.
This life has been an adventure. God gave me the desires of my heart. A supportive husband, a man of God who was not intimidated by my free spirit. A loving family, a few good friends and many rivers to paddle.
God allowed me to see the glory of Jerusalem, to walk through the Holy Land, to follow the path that Jesus took down the Via Dolorosa to Calvary, and to paddle the Sea of Galilee where Jesus rebuked the wind and said to the sea "peace be still".
The waterways of the earth were mine. "Have paddle, will travel", from the North to the South and from the East to the West- if I wanted it, God allowed it. The Atlantic the Pacific, the Mediterranean, lakes, rivers, bayous and lagoons- I was able to paddle them all.
Now my adventure has continued, God asked if I was ready to move on, and I said yes. I checked my list and packed my bag, spare paddle, duct tape, compass, whistle, instant meals, rope, water-bottle, wet wipes, duct tape, bug spray, first aid kit, pocket knife, toilet paper, sleeping bag, tent, and more duct tape.
My bag was packed, I was ready to go. Then God told me "you don't need all that stuff, I'm Jehovah-Jireh your provider." As we paddled away into the sunset, I quietly whispered "may I keep my duct tape? Just one roll pleaseee?"
To God be the glory for the things that He has done.
NO JOURNEY IS EVER COMPLETE UNTIL YOU COME HOME AGAIN, OR UNTIL SOME NEW PLACE BECOMES HOME.
My journey is complete.
HEAVEN IS NOW MY HOME.
I'LL SEE YOU WHEN YOU GET HERE!!!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020