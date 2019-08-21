|
R. E. "Buz" Fike
Pensacola - R.E. "Buz" Fike, 92, passed away August 17, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. Buz was born in West Leisenring, PA, on December 8, 1926 to Asa and Winifred Fike. He met and fell in love with "the prettiest girl in the patch", Elsie Jane Hallo, and they married in 1952.
Buz worked for HFC transferring to the Pensacola, FL office in 1957, and retired after 33 yrs. Buz enjoyed bowling, tennis, golfing, and photography. He and Elsie loved to take trips to Biloxi with Hawaii being their favorite destination. He had a lifelong love of football (Go Steelers!). He never went a day without sweet tea and Juicy Fruit gum.
Buz was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Hallo) Fike: his parents; brother, James David Fike; and sister, Dora Mae Bailey.
Left to cherish memories are his children, David (Sharon) Fike, Atlanta, GA; Diane (Al) Cheney, Robertsdale, AL; and Sandra (Rick) Franklin, Pensacola, Fl; sister, Delores Owens and niece, Susan Miller, CA; and special niece and nephew Cathy and Marty Munley, Orlando, FL.
Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Burial arrangements by Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019