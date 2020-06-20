Ralph M. Carson
Pensacola - Ralph M. Carson passed away on June 17th, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh PA on June 26th, 1921. He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Ilene Carson, his twin sister Ruth Monks and his brother Don Carson. He is survived by his two sons John and Thomas Carson and their wives Diane and Lois along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was a fine example of "The Greatest Generation". He was an office boy at a major machine shop in Pittsburgh that produced aircraft parts and propellers before WWII. He spoke of meeting Col James Doolittle there before the war began. He was a machinist by the time the war began and was exempt from the draft but he decided to try and enlist as a pilot. He made it into the Army Air Corp but the war ended before his training was finished.
He decided to try his hand at watch making and after finishing that school he was offered positions in Hawaii and Pensacola. He decided on Pensacola and over the years had his own watch shop, was a fireman at one of the local Naval Air Fields in Pace and started Carson's Pawnshops in Pensacola. He retired about twenty-five years ago and has been enjoying his home on Gulf Beach Highway where he passed away with his granddaughter Melanie and a long time care giver present.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Pensacola - Ralph M. Carson passed away on June 17th, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh PA on June 26th, 1921. He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Ilene Carson, his twin sister Ruth Monks and his brother Don Carson. He is survived by his two sons John and Thomas Carson and their wives Diane and Lois along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was a fine example of "The Greatest Generation". He was an office boy at a major machine shop in Pittsburgh that produced aircraft parts and propellers before WWII. He spoke of meeting Col James Doolittle there before the war began. He was a machinist by the time the war began and was exempt from the draft but he decided to try and enlist as a pilot. He made it into the Army Air Corp but the war ended before his training was finished.
He decided to try his hand at watch making and after finishing that school he was offered positions in Hawaii and Pensacola. He decided on Pensacola and over the years had his own watch shop, was a fireman at one of the local Naval Air Fields in Pace and started Carson's Pawnshops in Pensacola. He retired about twenty-five years ago and has been enjoying his home on Gulf Beach Highway where he passed away with his granddaughter Melanie and a long time care giver present.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.