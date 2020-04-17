|
Dr. Ralph Madison Boyd, 75, died suddenly Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School and received the BA degree from University of Notre Dame, where he was a member of the glee club and also served as a part time
organist for mass. Dr. Boyd received the Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Meharry Medical School with honors. Having a thirst for knowledge he obtained the Master's degree in Health Administration from University of West Florida, and also the Master's degree in Public Administration from Troy State University. Dr. Boyd was a past Director of the Dental Division of Escambia County Health Department, and had a private dental practice in the community. He was a faithful parishioner of Saint Anne Catholic Church. Fraternally, he was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Simon W. and Joyce Clemontine Boyd, Sr., brothers Dr. Charles F. Boyd and Henry Boyd, brothers-in-law Kennedy Mumford, Sr. and Commander Stanley Carter, and sisters-in-law Yvonne Boyd and Nina Boyd.
He is lovingly survived by devoted nephew Henry E. Boyd, Jr., brothers and sisters-in-law Dr. Simon W. Boyd, Jr., Dr. James C. (Laurel) Boyd, Michael Boyd; and Marie Boyd Sisters and brother-in-law Corrie Mumford, Faye Carter, Sandra and Ronald Preer Sr. , as well as a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Having come from a family of physicians they were conscious of the danger of the coronavirus Dr.Boyd was privately interred in Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14th with Benboe Funeral Home directing. A celebration will come forth at a later time possibly for his birthday September 16th.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020