Ralph Peyton Loveless, Jr.
Pensacola - Ralph Peyton Loveless, Jr., age 83, passed away on March 26, 2020, at his home near Perdido Key, FL from complications of congestive heart failure. Ralph was born on April 8, 1936 in Birmingham, AL, to the late Ralph Peyton and Inez Loveless. His brother, William Thomas Loveless, also predeceased him.
Ralph grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Woodlawn High School. Ralph went on to attend the University of Alabama, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration in 1957, followed by a Master of Laws in 1959 from the University of Alabama School of Law. While attending the University of Alabama, he met and married his wife of 61 years, Mary Katherine "Kathy" Loveless, who preceded him in death. He and Kathy were long time residents of Mobile, AL, where they raised their two daughters, Laura Loveless Anderson and Linda Loveless Milstead, and were active members of Dauphin Way United Methodist Church. Ralph practiced law in Mobile, Alabama for many years, primarily in private practice, but also as an Assistant District Attorney and judge, before retiring in 2001 and moving to Perdido Key. Ralph also served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves, Department of Judge Advocate General, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Ralph loved the University of Alabama and served his alma mater well for over 20 years. He was President of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association (1988-89), and served in numerous roles including as a District Vice President, Chapter Board of Directors member and Chapter officer. He was proud member of the University of Alabama President's Cabinet, and in 2002 was honored by the National Alumni Association as a Distinguished Alumnus. Ralph was instrumental in creation of the matching incentive program - encouraging alumni chapters and individuals to establish scholarship endowments that assist deserving students. In 2018 he established the Ralph P. and Mary K. Loveless Endowed Scholarship Fund in association with the Pensacola, Florida Alumni Chapter. After retiring to Perdido Key, Ralph embraced his new community and church, Perdido Bay United Methodist Church, serving in various leadership roles in the church, Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon - Pensacola, and Hurricane Ivan recovery efforts.
Ralph is survived by his daughters, Laura Loveless Anderson (Patrick) of Melbourne, FL, Linda Loveless Milstead (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA, and four grandchildren, Katie Anderson White (Zack) of New York, NY, Abby Anderson of Asheville, NC, and Ross and Elizabeth Milstead of Atlanta, GA.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, a memorial service for Ralph at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church and internment at Barrancas National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Ralph's special friends, Gary Bailey, Bill Eshelman and Monette Kelly, as well as his Perdido Bay United Methodist Church family, for their friendship, compassion and support to our beloved Daddy, Grandpa, and father in law.
It was Ralph's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to the University of Alabama National Alumni Association, Ralph P. and Mary K. Loveless Endowed Scholarship Fund, and to The Perdido Bay United Methodist Church Building Fund, 13660 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola, FL 32507.
Gifts to the Ralph P. and Mary K. Loveless Endowed Scholarship Fund can be made by check to "Alumni Fund" with the name of the scholarship on the memo line, and mailed to the National Alumni Association, Attn: Scholarship Department, P.O. Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486; or online at https://give.ua.edu/?d=fbd125be-c504-4517-b16a-c11e1a0e5f82
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020