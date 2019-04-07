Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4600 N 9th Ave.
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4600 N 9th Ave.
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Ramon Eduardo Perez Obituary
Ramon Eduardo Perez

Pensacola - Ramon E. Perez, 52, died April 4, 2019. Born in Cortland, NY, he grew up in Pensacola, FL. He was a 1984 graduate of Pine Forest High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years and became a commercial electrician. He loved bowling, fishing, and working with his hands. He is survived by his mother Ellen Perez, his sister Maria Miller (Sean) and nephew Ethan. He was preceded in death by his father C.F. "Poncho" Perez. Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4600 N 9th Ave., Pensacola, FL on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation 10:00-10:45. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online, at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
