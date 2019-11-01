|
|
Ramona Leona Daigle Overton
Pensacola - Ramona Leona (Daigle) Overton passed away in Pensacola, FL on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was born March 22, 1929 in Fort Kent, ME. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William C. Overton and her parents, Alcide H. Daigle and Gertrude Isabelle. She is survived by her son, William C. Overton, Jr. (Lolly) of Rockport, TX; daughter, Denise Marie Overton Baal-Teshuva (Jacob) of New York, NY; granddaughter, Wesley Carrissa Crochet (Ray); great-granddaughter, Mallory.
The third of ten children, Ramona, attended a local convent school run by Franciscan Nuns, she became a Secretary/Stenographer--prior to computers--for the federal government in Washington D.C. With French as her mother tongue, she transferred from the Navy Department on an early assignment to Montreal, Canada as a translator, where she met the man of her dreams. They married August 16, 1952 at the oldest standing Catholic Church in North America, Notre Dame Des Victoire, in Quebec City, Canada.
She worked for 31 years in Washington D.C., notably at the Pentagon for the Department of Defense, and on special assignment under Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, investigating CIA activities. Ramona was "on-call" for assignments at the White House. She was ambitious, hard working with overtime assignments advancing her career, and promoting her family's interests. While living in Washington D.C. for 50 years her two favorite clubs were, The Maine State Society of Washington and the Canadian Club. She became more extraverted upon retirement. William and Ramona moved to Pensacola, FL in 2001, became members of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, she remained, a strong cradle to grave Catholic. Other associations include St. Mary's Church Widows Group, the Newcomers Club, Rose's Beach Rowdy Group, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), and the Pensacola Museum of Art Guild Group.
Mass will be attended by family and friends 11:00am Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. The funeral will be in her hometown of Fort Kent, ME at St. Louis Catholic Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019