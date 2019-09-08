|
Ramona Marie Bacon Cavasos
Gulf Breeze - Ramona Marie Bacon Cavasos passed into eternal life at her home in Gulf Breeze, Florida on July 16, 2019. The cancer she had survived more than 25 years earlier returned to end her life. She was born Ramona Marie Bacon on May 28, 1945 to Abijah Smith Bacon and Lena Kate Sams Bacon in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee Tech University (BS, Business Education) and Columbus State University (MS, Reading Education).
She first met Gary Cavasos, her husband of 52 years, in American Literature class at Tennessee Tech in 1964 and their life journey together began. They married in Kingsport, Tennessee on December 23, 1967. After years as an Army wife, moving often and resettling the family, Pensacola, Florida became home in 1983. She worked for Escambia County Transit Authority for 20 years before retiring in 2003 and moving with Gary to Lake Placid, Florida where she enjoyed rural life and growing orchids. She and Gary returned to the Panhandle in 2014 to a home in Gulf Breeze. She was a strong woman, a loving wife and mother. In her retirement years she and Gary were active in community service in Costa Rica with the Methodist church and Rotary International, hosting teams of workers in their home there and providing for needy Costa Rican families.
She was generous, full of love, beauty and grace. She is survived by husband Gary Cavasos of Gulf Breeze, Florida; sons Shawn Cavasos of Pensacola Beach, Florida and Kevin Cavasos and Amy Gloria Cavasos of Delray Beach, Florida; sister Annette Bacon Bernard of McQueeny, Texas; grandchildren Shawn Cavasos, Jr and Chase Cavasos of Pensacola Beach, Florida and Ava Cavasos of Delray Beach, Florida as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their gratitude to Emerald Coast Hospice for their care and requests that memorial gifts go to Emerald Coast Hospice in Pensacola, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019