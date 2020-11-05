Randal Joseph Hudon



Randal Joseph Hudon gained his wings and moved to his eternal home on October 29, 2020. Randy was born June 15, 1957 in Cocoa Beach, FL. He grew up in Milton, FL and attended Auburn University on a ROTC scholarship graduated with a degree in Aviation Management. He spent ten years as a pilot in the Air Force as an Instructor Pilot, Hurricane Hunter and ROTC Instructor. He earned his MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and an Executive Certificate from Virginia Darden Business School.



Randy joined BellSouth as a pilot and later became the Director of their Aviation. Upon retirement from BellSouth, he formed his own consulting firm and worked in his final years with Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.



Randy is survived by his wife, Cindy, children Rachel, Cody and Kyle. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Hudon Corey, his brothers Richard Hudon and John (Leigh) Hudon and sister, Donna (Richard) Corey, nine nieces, four nephews, three great nieces and one great nephew. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. H. Normand Hudon.



Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 13 in Auburn, AL. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 19 in Marietta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Project 82 Kenya, P. O. Box 680003, Marietta GA 30068 which supports a baby and children's home in Africa.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store