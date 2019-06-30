Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL
Randolph Wilson Price Jr.


1946 - 2019
Randolph Wilson Price Jr. Obituary
Randolph Wilson Price, Jr.

Milton - Randolph Wilson Price Jr., age 73, of Milton, FL., passed away on June 27, 2019.

Randolph was a two-time Vietnam veteran, he retired from Cannon Mills after 20 plus years. Randolph was a wonderful Husband, Father and Best Friend.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lee Isla Harper Price; they acquired 4 children within their time together: Pamela Lynn Price (preceded in death), Katherine Price (Bryan) of NC, Michelle Gregory (boyfriend Cody Cattnoch) of Milton, FL and Michael Price of Milton, FL; there are a total of 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild: Shane Price of Milton and Jessica Hall of NC; 4 sisters: Iris McSheehan of NC, Carolyn Miller of NC, Judy (Tommy) Goodale of Milton and Teresa Price of Milton.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:00 until service begins at 12 noon at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 30, 2019
