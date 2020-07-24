Randy Lee Daniels
Pensacola - Randy Daniels, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22,2020, at his home following a 2.5 year battle with a brain tumor. Randy was born in 1949, in Eupora, Mississippi and moved with his family to Pensacola in 1955.
Following graduation from Tate High School in 1967, Randy attended Perkinston Jr. College. As a reward for his hard work, he was drafted into the Army in 1971 to support operations around the globe. He found he enjoyed the Army life, most likely because there were always new people to meet and talk to. He transitioned from Enlisted to Officer, and continued to serve honorably until 1987. Randy was a hard worker who held several jobs in various industries all across the country; he even started his own company with a reputation of integrity. He lived by the philosophy that no one is too good for any specific job.
A learning enthusiast, Randy earned a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Health from East Tennessee State University, and a Master of Science in Public Health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Randy had a special gift for making people smile, and loved to do so. He never met a stranger and happily talked to anyone, especially those he thought might need a lift (even if they didn't want to talk). Even during his own struggle with cancer, he sought opportunities to cheer up others in similar circumstances. A man of God, he served the church for years and used his situation as an opportunity to witness to others and spread the gospel.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Becky Davis Daniels; son LTC Todd Daniels (Christi); son Brian Daniels (Justin Fox); sisters Sherry (Ladel) Newman and Susan (Reagan) Ptomey; and grandchildren Kara Daniels and Carter Daniels. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, William Guyton Daniels, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Newman Daniels; his brother, William Guyton Daniels, Jr.; and infant grandson, William Daniels.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 with the service following from 11:30-12:15. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00. If COVID-19 risk is concerning to you, the family respects your decisions to not attend in-person services. Services will be live streamed on a medium to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Missions (www.hillcrestchurch.com
) 800 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32514.
